Diamondbacks' Andrew Young: Called up, starting Sunday

 5 days ago

The Diamondbacks recalled Young from Triple-A Reno on Sunday. He'll start at second base and bat sixth in Arizona's series finale in Philadelphia. Arizona released No. 3 catcher Bryan Holaday to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for Young. Though he'll be included in the lineup in his return to Arizona, the righty-hitting Young isn't expected to fill anything more than a short-side platoon role in the infield over the final month of the season.

