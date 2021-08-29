Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln events coming soon

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 5 days ago

(LINCOLN, NE) Lincoln is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lincoln:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHX2d_0bgSX88o00

Blueprint Nebraska: The 2021 Platte Institute Legislative Summit

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1040 P Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

Join us to discuss the implementation of Blueprint Nebraska: a strategic plan to continue growing the Good Life for all Nebraskans.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFxgQ_0bgSX88o00

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Lincoln

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Lincoln, NE 68502

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nljs7_0bgSX88o00

NDLA Sponsorships 2021

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 333 S. 13th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

NDLA, now doing business as the Nebraska Digital Learning Association is hosting its 20th Annual Conference.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RK2hV_0bgSX88o00

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Lincoln

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via zoom, Lincoln, NE 68502

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKyhQ_0bgSX88o00

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show Lincoln, NE

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 333 South 13th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

Our immensely popular Dinner Detective shows are set in the present day. Unlike other murder mystery dinner shows, here you will find no cheesy costumes, no recited campy dialogue and no hokey song and dance. Our performers are dressed just like everyone else, leaving all of the guests to suspect who is a part of the show and who is not. In many instances, guests are seated with the performers and don't even realize it until they die...the performers, that is! Our Detectives proceed to interroga

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
782
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Song And Dance#Virtual Event#Ne#Blueprint Nebraska#Nebraskans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Check out these Lincoln homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Zach Schreiber, M: 402-202-4348, zach.schreiber@kw.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Beautiful 2 story new construction home! This home features an open floor plan with plenty of room
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) Life in Lincoln has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LINCOLN, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Lincoln area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon. Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hy-Vee at 7101 Pioneers Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.4.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Lincoln area, you could be getting a better deal. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.86 per gallon

(LINCOLN, NE) According to Lincoln gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1445 S 17Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Hy-Vee at 7101 Pioneers Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.4.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln sports lineup: What’s trending

(LINCOLN, NE) Lincoln-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy