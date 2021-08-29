Lincoln events coming soon
(LINCOLN, NE) Lincoln is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lincoln:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 1040 P Street, Lincoln, NE 68508
Join us to discuss the implementation of Blueprint Nebraska: a strategic plan to continue growing the Good Life for all Nebraskans.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual Event, Lincoln, NE 68502
I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Address: 333 S. 13th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508
NDLA, now doing business as the Nebraska Digital Learning Association is hosting its 20th Annual Conference.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: Virtual Via zoom, Lincoln, NE 68502
Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 333 South 13th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508
Our immensely popular Dinner Detective shows are set in the present day. Unlike other murder mystery dinner shows, here you will find no cheesy costumes, no recited campy dialogue and no hokey song and dance. Our performers are dressed just like everyone else, leaving all of the guests to suspect who is a part of the show and who is not. In many instances, guests are seated with the performers and don't even realize it until they die...the performers, that is! Our Detectives proceed to interroga
