Live events on the horizon in Fort Worth
(FORT WORTH, TX) Live events are lining up on the Fort Worth calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Worth:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 1701 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Lisa Miller will provide Advanced EFM on day one; on day two Drs. Stephanie Martin & Suzanne McMurtry Baird will present Critical Care OB.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 306 North Houston Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Texas' most entertaining drag show returns to downtown Ft Worth every Friday night!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 200 Texas Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 310 Houston Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Join us at Reata Restaurant for a Hillsdale College Alumni Brunch!
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 2501 Parkview Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Youngblood Law has been helping working professionals navigate the divorce process and more since 2014. Our clients are not alone in this.
