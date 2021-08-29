Cancel
MLB

Giants' Brandon Belt: Returns from bereavement list

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelt (personal) was activated from the bereavement list and will start at first base Sunday against Atlanta, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Belt stepped away from the team for the past few days following the death of his grandmother, but he's back in the lineup as expected for Sunday's series finale. The 33-year-old is slashing .211/.308/.649 with eight home runs, 12 RBI and 10 runs through 17 games in August.

Brandon Belt
#Giants#San Jose#Series Finale#Bereavement#The San Jose Mercury News
