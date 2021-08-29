Giants' Brandon Belt: Returns from bereavement list

KANSAS CITY -- As the Indians begin to delve into their middle infield plans for 2022, shortstop Amed Rosario continues to make it impossible to be ignored. If there was any concern that Rosario’s bat started to cool off over the previous few days, think again. He started off Tuesday evening with a sprint around the bases, logging his first career inside-the-park home run before punctuating his 5-for-5 game at the plate with a two-run blast (this time, clearing the fence) to help lift Cleveland to a 7-2 victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.