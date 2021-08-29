Cancel
NFL

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Expected to suit up Sunday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Lawrence isn't among the players listed by the Jaguars as not slated to suit up for Sunday's preseason finale versus the Cowboys, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. That said, it remains to be seen how much action Lawrence is on tap to see Sunday, but he already has been named the team's starting Week 1 QB, a decision that was followed by a trade that sent Gardner Minshew to the Eagles. Though promising running back Travis Etienne (foot) is out for the season, Lawrence, as a rookie, still has the capable James Robinson to hand off to as well as a solid wideout trio -- DJ Chark (finger), Marvin Jones (shoulder) and Laviska Shenault -- to throw to in 2021.

