Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans' Andre Roberts: Dealing with bruised knee

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Roberts has been absent from practice as he rehabs from a bruised knee, independent NFL journalist Aaron Wilson reports. Roberts was held out of all the Texans' preseason contests with an unknown injury, which has now been disclosed as a bruised knee. Despite his inactivity, there is no concern that he won't be ready for Week 1. The 33-year-old return specialist has amassed 200-plus punt-return yards in five straight seasons.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLHouston Chronicle

McClain: Cutting Keke Coutee a surprising Texans move

Of all the cuts the Texans made this week to get down to their 53-man roster that will continue to undergo changes, receiver Keke Coutee may have been the most surprising. Going into his fourth season, he had six catches for 58 yards in preseason. Last season, when he got extensive playing time because of Randall Cobb’s injury and Will Fuller’s suspension, Coutee caught 33 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Nebraska Star RB Released By NFL Team

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL teams were forced to make final cuts ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The Minnesota Vikings made some notable moves to get their roster down to their 53-man limit, including the release of defensive end Everson Griffen, running back Ameer Abdullah, long snapper Andrew DePaola, offensive guard Dakota Dozier and cornerback Tye Smith.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?

Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. It took months for the Houston Texans to become amenable to the idea of trading Deshaun Watson. Now that they’ve reportedly acknowledged a willingness to move him, the process hasn’t sped up much. But with...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Minnesota Vikings cut two former starters for final roster

The Minnesota Vikings cut two veterans in pass rusher Everson Griffen and running back Ameer Abdullah. Griffen was signed just a week ago after spending the 2020 season in Dallas and with the Lions. Prior to the 2020 season, Griffen spent ten seasons in Minnesota. Tom Pelissero of the NFL...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts signing former Texans WR after TY Hilton news is a smart move

The Indianapolis Colts‘ wide receiving corps will never draw as much attention as the star-studded units teams like the Buccaneers, Chiefs and Cowboys have, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a deeper group in the league. However, the Colts’ depth at the position took a hit over the weekend when...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Has Announced The New Co-Hosts For ‘First Take’

ESPN’s First Take is entering a new era, as Max Kellerman is no longer a part of the show. On Thursday, the network officially announced who’ll debate Stephen A. Smith in the near future. In an effort to keep the show as entertaining as possible, ESPN has decided to go...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Why the Vikings Released Everson Griffen

Tuesday’s roster cutdowns manifested themselves in a strange fashion. After the final cuts came in, it would be easy to have questions. Why isn’t there a long snapper? Is it really wise to cut Ameer Abdullah? Wait, does that say Everson Griffen?!. It would be extremely difficult to justify keeping...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Bears signing WR Breshad Perriman

The Chicago Bears added some more speed to their wide receiver room with the signing of veteran Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal. Prior to this, Chicago had five receivers on their initial 53-man roster, and it appears they decided to go with Perriman rather than rookie Dazz Newsome, who was waived and is a candidate to be signed to the practice squad. They also recently claimed wide receiver Nsimba Webster.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Wild QB Theories Still Floating around Vikings Orbit

The Minnesota Vikings are 16 days from their first regular season game of 2021, but strange quarterback theories still persist relating to the team. Earlier in the offseason, fat rumors circulated with the insinuation that Kirk Cousins would be traded. He wasn’t, making the folks that predicted his imminent exodus to the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, or Houston Texans – look pretty silly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy