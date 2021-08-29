Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts' Michael Pittman: Role could expand

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

With T.Y. Hilton potentially in line to multiple games due to an upper back or neck injury, Pittman, Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell appear poised to head the Colts' wide receiving corps early on this season, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports. Also in the team's wideout mix...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Strachan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Fantasy#American Football#The Indianapolis Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Michael Pittman fantasy breakout is all the way on with injury to T.Y. Hilton

With T.Y. Hilton out into the regular season, the fantasy football breakout train for Michael Pittman is full speed ahead. The Indianapolis Colts’ wide receiver depth has taken a hit, with T.Y. Hilton set to miss multiple weeks with a neck injury. But all is not lost, with Hilton passed his days as a certified No. 1 wideout. Enter Michael Pittman.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

10 Veteran Quarterbacks Released On Tuesday

When the cuts were announced on Tuesday in order for the Cowboys to narrow down their 53-man roster one thing was made clear: Cooper Rush won the preseason battle to be Dak Prescott's backup, at least for now. Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert did not make the final roster. But...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Releasing Former First Round Pick

Just a few months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. After leaving the Raiders for one year with the Cleveland Browns, Joseph eventually made his return to the team. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval.
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts’ latest roster moves clearly rubbing players the wrong way

The Indianapolis Colts submitted their 53-man roster with time to spare before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. EST deadline. For the most part, there weren’t any big surprises. The release of Shawn Davis got a little backlash given he was just drafted in the fifth round. The same can be said after Joey Hunt was cut, but the both of them were re-signed to the practice squad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy