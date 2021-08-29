Cancel
Colts' Sam Tevi: Out for season

 5 days ago

Tevi suffered a torn ACL during Friday's preseason contest against the Lions and is out for the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Tevi was signed by the Colts this offseason in the wake of Anthony Castonzo's retirement. Despite a history of knee injuries, the former Charger had never missed more than two games in a single season. With Tevi now done for the 2021 campaign and Eric Fisher (illness) on the COVID-19 list for an extended period, Will Holden is the only left tackle who remains able to suit up for the Colts.

NFLFox 59

Colts 27, Lions 17: What we saw (including Sam Ehlinger knee injury)

INDIANAPOLIS – Observations from the Indianapolis Colts’ 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions Friday night at Ford Field. The Colts wrapped up their first unbeaten preseason since 1994 (4-0) by scoring the final 18 points. They trailed 17-9 with 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter, but rallied behind No. 4 quarterback Brett Hundley, who saw his first action of the preseason, rookie running back Deon Jackson and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger among top non-first-round rookies

Former Texas football star and rookie Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger ranks No. 2 in NFL.com’s eleven non-first-round picks who can pop. Senior analyst Gil Brandt believes the No. 218 overall pick could be among the biggest year-one success stories in the 2021 NFL Draft class. The 11 non-first-round picks...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger makes the Colts 53-man roster

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He’s had quite the up and down experience since entering the league. Shortly after arriving to the Colts facilities for rookie minicamp, Ehlinger was told that his younger brother, Jake, had tragically passed away. After spending a few weeks in Austin, Ehlinger returned to Indianapolis to participate in the final few OTA practices.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Likely sitting out Saturday

Hilton will likely sit out Indianapolis' preseason game against Minnesota on Saturday, ESPN.com's Mike Wells reports. A time-tested veteran like Hilton doesn't need preseason reps to ready himself for the regular season, so the Colts will instead use this game as an opportunity to give more run to Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal.
NFL247Sports

Colts training camp: Sam Ehlinger brushes off pressure of playing for starting job

As long as Carson Wentz remains out of commission due to injury, it is possible that former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger could start for the Indianapolis Colts. Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is battling with Jacob Eason for the long-term backup job — but whoever wins that will need to fill in for Wentz as the starter if Wentz misses the beginning of the regular season.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Out multiple weeks

Hilton is expected to miss multiple weeks with an unspecified injury suffered in Wednesday's practice, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports. Hilton is being evaluated for an upper back/neck injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Details on Hilton's injury are not clear, but it looks like he's going to miss...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Colts Activate G Quenton Nelson, Place OT Sam Tevi On IR

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve activated G Quenton Nelson from the COVID-19 list and placed OT Sam Tevi on injured reserve. Nelson returned to practice last week after suffering essentially the same foot injury as QB Carson Wentz. Nelson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Sam Tevi: Exits Friday's game on cart

Tevi (knee) was carted off the field during Friday's preseason contest against the Lions, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. Tevi was signed as a depth offensive linemen after Anthony Castonzo retired this offseason. The extent of his knee injury is unknown, but whenever a cart is involved it's normally not a good sign. With projected starter Eric Fisher on the COVID-19 list, Will Holden is the only left tackle that remains able to suit up for the Colts.
NFLIndianapolis Colts

Jacob Eason Or Sam Ehlinger? Colts Exit Preseason Confident In How Quarterback Competition Played Out

Maybe the surest sign that the Colts' quarterback competition between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger went well is that there was a competition in the first place. After a bone fragment became dislodged in Carson Wentz's foot during the second practice of training camp, requiring a procedure a few days later, Colts head coach Frank Reich went up to Eason and told the young quarterback: "Hey, man, it's your show."
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Sam Ehlinger injury update ends battle for backup QB job

The battle for the Indianapolis Colts‘ backup quarterback job quickly morphed into one of the most intriguing training camp storylines in the NFL. While Jacob Eason was widely said to have the upper hand after his strong performance in the Colts’ second preseason game, rookie Sam Ehlinger refused to give an inch in practice.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton To Miss Time; OT Sam Tevi Suffers Torn ACL

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss multiple weeks due to an injury sustained in practice on Wednesday, as Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports (via Twitter). Adam Schefter of ESPN.com says Hilton is dealing with an upper back/neck malady, and it is unclear exactly how long he will be sidelined (Twitter link).

