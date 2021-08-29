Colts' Sam Tevi: Out for season

Tevi suffered a torn ACL during Friday's preseason contest against the Lions and is out for the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Tevi was signed by the Colts this offseason in the wake of Anthony Castonzo's retirement. Despite a history of knee injuries, the former Charger had never missed more than two games in a single season. With Tevi now done for the 2021 campaign and Eric Fisher (illness) on the COVID-19 list for an extended period, Will Holden is the only left tackle who remains able to suit up for the Colts.