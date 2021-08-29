Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Goes on paternity list

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phillies placed Gregorius on the paternity list Sunday. Gregorius will be away from the team for 1-to-3 days while he observes the birth of his child. The Phillies called up Nick Maton from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace him on the active roster, but Freddy Galvis will start at shortstop in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks and will likely be the primary replacement at the position for the duration of Gregorius' absence.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Freddy Galvis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Paternity#Diamondbacks#Triple A Lehigh Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Opposing pitcher ejected due to foreign substance (again)

The Phillies/Diamondbacks game had a pitcher ejection due to foreign substance. Remember when Phillies manager Joe Girardi thought then-Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was using sticky stuff, had him checked by the umpires, then charged the Nationals dugout and got ejected? Good times. Scherzer didn’t end up having anything on his...
MLBNBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies pitcher to sign with Padres after release

Former Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta is signing with the Padres. Another former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher is headed to the National League West. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the San Diego Padres are “close” to signing Jake Arrieta, who pitched for the Phillies as recently as 2020. Arrieta spent...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Phillies are going to regret this 2020 trade

Former Phillies prospect Connor Seabold shines in the Red Sox farm system. It’s almost the one-year anniversary of this trade between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox, and it’s astounding how badly it turned out for the Phillies. And it looks like it’s only going to get worse. For...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This Phillies player might be the most underrated guy in MLB

When you think of the Philadelphia Phillies, you probably don’t think of Ronald Torreyes right away. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Andrew McCutchen, probably. Vince Velasquez or one of the many mediocre bullpen guys if you’re angry. But Torreyes, or ‘Toe,’ as he’s affectionately known, probably doesn’t spring to mind first.
MLBinquirer.com

How outfielder Matt Vierling wound up starting at first base for the Phillies | Extra Innings

Matt Vierling’s path to playing first base in the midst of a playoff race began 11 months ago on a back field at the Phillies’ spring-training complex in Clearwater, Fla. Vierling, an outfielder throughout his minor-league career, was attending the Phillies’ instructional league when he persuaded a few coaches to allow him to take grounders on the infield. He started out at first base, then moved to third. It was intriguing.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Why Freddy Galvis could see time at a position he has never played

Freddy Galvis is set to return to the Phillies starting lineup for the first time since Sept. 29, 2017. He’ll bat sixth and play shortstop against left-handed starter Ryan Yarbrough on Wednesday against the Rays. Galvis should get a handful of starts at shortstop, a position he’s played nearly 500...
MLBYardbarker

3 MLB Teams That Should Consider Signing Brad Hand

When the Toronto Blue Jays acquired left-handed reliever Brad Hand at the MLB trade deadline, most folks north of the border were happy to see the team making substantial additions to its roster. After all, you can never have enough relief pitching, and it’s especially desirable to have a reliable...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies select former high prospect Jorge Bonifacio

The Phillies announced they’ve selected the contract of outfielder Jorge Bonifacio. He’s getting the start Friday night in center field against the Padres. To open space on the 40-man roster, Philadelphia designated reliever Mauricio Llovera for assignment. Bonifacio joined the organization on a minor league deal in May. Originally assigned...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Another Phillies pitcher goes to the Rangers

Chase Anderson was one of the Philadelphia Phillies‘ biggest pitching problems this season, and that’s saying something for a team who would likely be in first place if they’d had a somewhat consistent bullpen this year. Signed in early February 2021, Anderson was to be one of a few new...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Activated from injured list

Galvis (quadriceps) was reinstated from the injured list Tuesday. Galvis is ready to go after missing just shy of two months with a strained quadriceps. He's not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays and is likely to serve as primarily a utility man down the stretch. When he gets into a game, it will be his first in a Phillies uniform since the end of the 2017 season but his 643rd overall, as he spent his first six major-league seasons with the team. Enyel De Los Santos, whom the Phillies acquired for Galvis in a trade with the Phillies back in December of 2017, was optioned to clear a spot for him on the roster.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies select relievers Cam Bedrosian, Ramon Rosso

The Phillies announced they’ve selected the contracts of relievers Cam Bedrosian and Ramón Rosso. They will take the two additional active roster spots available to teams as part of September expansion. To create space on the 40-man roster, first baseman Rhys Hoskins has been transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list, and shortstop Didi Gregorius has been placed on the restricted list.
MLBCBS Sports

Philadelphia Phillies

Williams will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Rays, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. With southpaw Ryan Yarbrough on the hill for Tampa Bay, the righty-hitting Williams will check into center field as a replacement for the lefty-hitting Odubel Herrera. The Phillies appear to value the defensive versatility Williams brings off the bench, but he's unlikely to move out of a small-side platoon role unless the team loses an everyday player to an injury.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies to place Zach Eflin back on the injured list

Phillies starter Zach Eflin was supposed to make his return to the starting rotation on Thursday against Arizona, but was scratched hours before with more knee issues. He made a rehab start on Saturday in Reading and was deemed healthy enough to return, despite not being stretched out to take on a normal starter’s workload. He underwent an MRI and according to Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the team is still awaiting the results.
MLBCape Gazette

Confusing Phillies

Last week, the Philadelphia Phillies were on a roll. They had an eight-game winning streak and were in first place by two games over the Atlanta Braves. This week, their offense has become nonexistent again! Now the Braves are playing quite well, and have a four-game lead over the Phillies in the division. The Phillies schedule is supposed to be easy, but they just got swept in a three-game series by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are among the worst teams in baseball, along with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles. If the Phillies don’t get their act together soon, their summer fun will be over fast. I might just be watching the Little League World Series. Now that's entertaining!
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies suffer big blow as Hoskins goes back on injured list

The Phillies, desperately trying to stay in the playoff hunt with 36 games left, will be without their home run and RBI leader for at least 10 days. The team placed Rhys Hoskins back on the injured list Thursday afternoon with a left groin strain. He had just come off the IL on Sunday and hit three home runs in two games. But Hoskins clearly had mobility issues at first base Wednesday night, hence the trip back to the IL.

Comments / 0

Community Policy