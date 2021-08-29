Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Goes on paternity list

Galvis (quadriceps) was reinstated from the injured list Tuesday. Galvis is ready to go after missing just shy of two months with a strained quadriceps. He's not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays and is likely to serve as primarily a utility man down the stretch. When he gets into a game, it will be his first in a Phillies uniform since the end of the 2017 season but his 643rd overall, as he spent his first six major-league seasons with the team. Enyel De Los Santos, whom the Phillies acquired for Galvis in a trade with the Phillies back in December of 2017, was optioned to clear a spot for him on the roster.