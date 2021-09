It got lost in the shuffle a bit with the weirdness of the 2020 season, but prior to COVID the league and players had agreed to cut down on September roster expansions, now allowing for just two extra players rather than allowing anyone on the 40-man roster to be called up. And with today marking the first day of September, those two extra spots are added. The Red Sox are expected to call up two veterans coming back from injury to fill the openings.