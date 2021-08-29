San Jose events coming soon

(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Jose:

Content Pick-Up Party 13.4 "Profiles" San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: S. 1st St. and S. Market St., San Jose, CA 95110

In partnership with First Friday Art Walk - Content Magazine celebrates the release of issue 13.4 "Profiles" at Parque de Los Pobladores.

Trail Cleanup at Guadalupe River Park - Third Wednesday San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 438 Coleman Avenue, San Jose, CA 95110

Help us clean up the Guadalupe River Park by picking up litter on the trails!!

Introduction to Information Technology San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 70 West Hedding Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Citylab Professional invites you to study how to become a technical network engineer.