Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose events coming soon

Posted by 
San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 5 days ago

(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Jose:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQBth_0bgSWwZU00

Content Pick-Up Party 13.4 "Profiles"

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: S. 1st St. and S. Market St., San Jose, CA 95110

In partnership with First Friday Art Walk - Content Magazine celebrates the release of issue 13.4 "Profiles" at Parque de Los Pobladores.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dUFX_0bgSWwZU00

Trail Cleanup at Guadalupe River Park - Third Wednesday

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 438 Coleman Avenue, San Jose, CA 95110

Help us clean up the Guadalupe River Park by picking up litter on the trails!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mriLo_0bgSWwZU00

Introduction to Information Technology

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 70 West Hedding Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Citylab Professional invites you to study how to become a technical network engineer.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
2K+
Followers
916
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#New Technologies#Parque De Los Pobladores#Citylab Professional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
San Jose, CAMercury News

Uncle John’s Pancake House expands to San Jose

Uncle John’s Pancake House in Campbell — a retro/modern version of the 1957 restaurant that launched the Holder family’s South Bay empire — has expanded to San Jose. They’re now serving Swedish Pancakes with lingonberry butter, overflowing Uncle John’s Skillets and the diner classic Country Fried Steak on The Alameda at Race Street. That location was briefly home to Scramblz and for years before that, Pasta Pomodoro.
San Francisco, CASFGate

San Francisco just recorded its hottest day of the year

If you stepped outside today and thought it feels a little hotter than usual, that’s because it is. With the temperature reaching 84 degrees early in the afternoon, today officially marks the hottest day so far this year in San Francisco, according to ABC 7’s meteorologist, Drew Tuma. Prior to this week, San Francisco hadn’t seen temperatures top 70 degrees in over two months.
Cobb, CAksro.com

Series of Earthquake West of Cobb in Lake County

No injuries have been reported after a series of small earthquakes in Lake County. More than dozen small shakers struck west of Cobb yesterday afternoon. The largest magnitude quake measured in at nearly three close to the border of Lake and Sonoma counties. The other quakes were less than a two magnitude, according to the U.S Geological Survey. No damages were reported.
Oakland, CASilicon Valley

Oakland waterfront hotel is slated to be converted into affordable homes

OAKLAND — A hotel near the Oakland waterfront is slated to be converted into affordable homes for workers, the property’s new owner said Wednesday. Z Hotel, located in Oakland’s Jack London Square, has been bought by Riaz Capital, which intends to transform the hotel rooms into micro studios. “This property...
Walnut Creek, CAbeyondthecreek.com

Danger, Stay Out – Stay Alive, Revisited in Walnut Creek

Several years ago, I posted about the Danger, Stay Out – Stay Alive sign across from Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek. Sad to see how dried up it is now. I remember geese swimming around there in the not so distant past. Hopefully, more water will come this rainy season.
San Francisco, CAhunker.com

This Is Now the Most Expensive American City to Rent In

When you hear "the most expensive U.S. city to rent in," you might automatically think "San Francisco." However, that's about to change. Based on rental platform Zumper's most recent National Rent Report, it appears that another U.S. city has surpassed San Francisco. According to Zumper's August rental data, New York,...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Carlos Hernandez

The clam chowder and Bay Bridge view is great at The Waterfront Cafe in San Francisco

My go-to clam chowder spot in San Francisco is Alioto’s in Fisherman’s Wharf. I was saddened to hear during a recent visit that Alioto’s closed down, the pandemic has been harsh on the spots that normally draw tourists. I still had the craving for a clam chowder and was on a boat heading back from Sausalito when I looked up The Waterfront Cafe at Pier 7 and made a reservation on OpenTable.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Many in Sonoma County watching Caldor fire with concern

“Fire makes me nervous,” Dan Kosta said. How could it not? Kosta lost his house on Quietwater Ridge, off of Mark West Springs Road, in the 2017 Tubbs fire. Now a new fire is threatening his second home in South Lake Tahoe. “I don’t think you get callous to it,”...
Stockton, CARecord

Raising Cane's, In-N-Out among new dining options set to open in Stockton

Construction is underway on new Stockton locations for four popular restaurant chains. Among them are the first Stockton branch of the Louisiana-based chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane's, as well as for the breakfast and lunch restaurant Huckleberry's, billed as "Southern cooking with a California twist." Burger King and In-N-Out are...
Santa Rosa, CAKRON4

New $267K public toilet installed in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Relief has come to the citizens of Santa Rosa in the form of a new $267,795 public toilet. The city announced the installation of the sleekly modern “Portland Loo” in front of its City Hall Annex on Santa Rosa Avenue on Monday. “Over the years, we...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

Report suggests bad news for San Francisco’s economic recovery

San Francisco’s celebrated June 15 reopening date was supposed to mark the return of normal city life: cultural events, social gatherings and the revitalization of office buildings and tourist attractions. That rosy forecast hasn’t yet come to bear. Instead, the emergence of the delta variant has slowed San Francisco’s economic...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Weekly

The Bay Bridged to Close in October

Longtime San Francisco music blog and nonprofit The Bay Bridged announced last week that it will cease operations Oct. 1. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all for listening along with us and supporting our organization for the last decade and a half,” the publication wrote in a statement on its site.
PoliticsKRON4

Caldor Fire: Bay Area family flees Tahoe home as conditions worsen

TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) – The Caldor Fire has been active for 13-days. It has burned over 143,000 acres and is 12% contained. “That smoke gets in the house and it didn’t make a difference if you had a K95 Mask or an N95 Mask. You could still feel those particles. That was a concern to us,” Shawn Pickett said.
Mountain View, CApadailypost.com

Frankie, Johnnie and Luigi Too boarded up, but plans to reopen

Boards now cover up the windows of Frankie, Johnnie and Luigi Too, but the popular Italian restaurant plans to reopen in 2023 in a brand-new building with apartments for memory care patients on top. The mission-style building at 939 El Camino Real in Mountain View will be demolished and developed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy