Portland calendar: Coming events

(PORTLAND, OR) Portland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Portland:

Mario the Maker Magician Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:30 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

Doors at 2:30pm | Show at 3pm | All Ages | All sales are final.

An Evening with TAKE3 Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Mar 03, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

OWEN: Avalanche Tour Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Golden Retriever, Saariselka (Marielle Jakobsons and Chuck Johnson) Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

PROOF OF COVID VACCINATION REQUIRED AT DOOR FOR ALL ATTENDEES | MASKS ARE REQUIRED INSIDE | Ages 12+ | Bar w/ID

TOC MOON SERIES: Pure Bathing Culture Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

A Full Moon Show | All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.