Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Portland calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 5 days ago

(PORTLAND, OR) Portland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Portland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wp8tG_0bgSWvgl00

Mario the Maker Magician

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:30 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

Doors at 2:30pm | Show at 3pm | All Ages | All sales are final.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bntF2_0bgSWvgl00

An Evening with TAKE3

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Mar 03, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IR7aL_0bgSWvgl00

OWEN: Avalanche Tour

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OkJcD_0bgSWvgl00

Golden Retriever, Saariselka (Marielle Jakobsons and Chuck Johnson)

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

PROOF OF COVID VACCINATION REQUIRED AT DOOR FOR ALL ATTENDEES | MASKS ARE REQUIRED INSIDE | Ages 12+ | Bar w/ID

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jypcw_0bgSWvgl00

TOC MOON SERIES: Pure Bathing Culture

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

A Full Moon Show | All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Sun Nov 11#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Portland-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Portland sports. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Trending lifestyle headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(PORTLAND, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

News wrap: Headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The news in Portland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Check out these homes on the Portland market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Vintage NW Condo, Two Bedroom, + office. Centrally located in Portland's NW Alphabet neighborhood. Remodeled Kitchen, custom built-cabinets, gas fireplace in liv rm, hardwood
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Lifestyle wrap: Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Portland, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

OHA reports 2,387 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths Thursday

(Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 2,387 new cases of COVID-19, calling it “a record number of cases.”. The latest report brings the state’s total to 236,698 cases since the pandemic began last year. Jackson County reported the highest numbers, with 416 new cases. Both Lane and Multnomah counties reported 210 new cases Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy