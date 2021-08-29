Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn calendar: Events coming up

Brooklyn Beat
 5 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brooklyn:

City Point Cirque

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Aerial! Contortion! Juggling! Hula Hoops! Cyr! Our weekly circus and variety show features a rotating cast of dazzling circus artists!

Outta This World: The Space Jam Summer Pop Up Shop + All Women's Concert

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Email Revealed At A Later Date, Via Email, Brooklyn, NY 11201

An event dedicated to fun vibes and great energy. With art, music, pop up shop atmospheric fun networking vibes w/ some great 420 vibrations

FREE CLASS: Intro to Creative Movement for 18 & under [NYC]

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 182 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Free introductory class to creative movement for all 18 and under!

Fun With Friends Bashment

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Secret Location (as always), Address Released 48 hr. in Adv., Brooklyn, NY 11217

FWF where FRIENDS become FAMALAY! Meet us Saturday, Sept. 4 as we celebrate Caribbean culture and true Brooklyn Labor Day vibes!

Nick Kyrgios: Big Nick Energy

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 333 Douglass Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Join Racquet for a night of unfiltered, opinionated and totally unprecedented storytelling from one of tennis’ most magnetic personalities.

House-hunt Brooklyn: What’s on the market

(BROOKLYN, NY) Looking for a house in Brooklyn? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Brooklyn, NYqueenoftheclick.com

An Opossum Causes Commotion in Brooklyn

An opossum stopped by Pep Bakehouse and Coffee Shop on 3rd Avenue and 94th Street in Bay Ridge to grab something delectable to eat. Instead, he got caught in the corner and the 68th Precinct Police there to pick him up in a large cage. Adam from Loudlabs NYC captured it on video here.
Brooklyn, NYtherealdeal.com

Mobster-style mansion in Brooklyn fetches $7.2M

A Brooklyn mansion as ostentatious as it is large has sold for $7.2 million — or 28 percent less than it did three years ago. The sale of the 14,000-square-foot home at 2458 National Drive in Mill Basin closed this month, according to one of the brokers involved. Talk of...
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Scooter-riding duo shoots woman walking on the street in NYC

A young woman was shot in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon after two gunmen on Razor scooters opened fire, cops said. The 32-year-old was walking on Myrtle Avenue at Tompkins Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant when she heard shots and realized she’d been struck in her right hip, according to police. The victim, who...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

NYC’s Caribbean Carnival Parade, J’Ouvert to remain largely sidelined over COVID concerns

This year’s New York Caribbean Carnival Parade festivities will be substantially scaled back due to continuing concerns about the coronavirus, the highly contagious delta variant and the fact that 35% of New Yorkers remain unvaccinated for COVID-19. This parade, which proceeds annually on Labor Day weekend along Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway, will be limited to a handful of smaller in-person ...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Pet cougar found living in NYC home

NEW YORK - An 80-pound cougar was removed from a Bronx home and is now headed to an out-of-state animal sanctuary. Crews were called to a private home in the Bronx on Thursday. They found the 11-month-old female cougar inside the home. The big cat was transported to the Bronx...
Pennsylvania Stateeturbonews.com

Hotel Pennsylvania in Manhattan succumbs to COVID-19

An iconic hotel in mid-town Manhattan is closing its doors for good. The Hotel Pennsylvania will not reopen, succumbing to this past year’s COVID-19 pandemic and years of narrowly avoiding the chopping block. The fourth-largest hotel in New York City was well situated, right across from Madison Square Garden and Penn Station, making it a natural and affordable stop for travelers and concert-goers alike.
New York City, NYNBC New York

In NYC, Latino Residents Just Passed White Residents in the COVID Vaccination Race

For months, New York City health leaders have struggled to improve vaccination rates in communities of color. This may be their biggest victory yet. According to data from the NYC Test and Trace Corps, 50.82% of city residents who identify as Latino have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of mid-August. That compares with 49.52% of city residents who identify as white.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Young people rushing back to live in NYC after pandemic exodus

The escape from New York has turned into an influx. Young people are flocking to the Big Apple after many fled during the pandemic to return to childhood homes or live elsewhere. “The past six weeks, I don’t think anyone could have predicted how busy it’s been,” said Madison Raye...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
94.5 PST

This is the Highest Rated Breakfast Joint in Philadelphia

If I could only eat breakfast food for the rest of my life, I would still live a happy life. So my friends and I are always on the hunt for new breakfast places in the city. If you're looking look to try something new in the City of Brotherly Love, you'll be surprised to find out that the highest rated spot on Yelp isn't one of the most well-known places in the city. But let's be honest, the best places are always the most lowkey.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New Owners Of Brooklyn’s Grand Prospect Hall File Demolition Permits

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn historical treasure, the Grand Prospect Hall, may soon be demolished. The building was sold, and the new owners have filed demolition permits. The Victorian-era banquet hall has been the location of countless weddings, bar mitzvahs and graduations for decades. Neighborhood activists are now fighting to save the building by seeking landmark status. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on August 28, 2021.

