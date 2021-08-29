Brooklyn calendar: Events coming up

(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brooklyn:

City Point Cirque Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Aerial! Contortion! Juggling! Hula Hoops! Cyr! Our weekly circus and variety show features a rotating cast of dazzling circus artists!

Outta This World: The Space Jam Summer Pop Up Shop + All Women's Concert Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Email Revealed At A Later Date, Via Email, Brooklyn, NY 11201

An event dedicated to fun vibes and great energy. With art, music, pop up shop atmospheric fun networking vibes w/ some great 420 vibrations

FREE CLASS: Intro to Creative Movement for 18 & under [NYC] Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 182 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Free introductory class to creative movement for all 18 and under!

Fun With Friends Bashment Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Secret Location (as always), Address Released 48 hr. in Adv., Brooklyn, NY 11217

FWF where FRIENDS become FAMALAY! Meet us Saturday, Sept. 4 as we celebrate Caribbean culture and true Brooklyn Labor Day vibes!

Nick Kyrgios: Big Nick Energy Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 333 Douglass Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Join Racquet for a night of unfiltered, opinionated and totally unprecedented storytelling from one of tennis’ most magnetic personalities.