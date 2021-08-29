Cancel
NFL

Jaguars' DJ Chark: Sits out preseason finale

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChark (finger) won't suit up for Sunday's preseason finale against the Cowboys. The same applies to fellow wideout Marvin Jones (shoulder), though the expectation remains that both players should be available for Week 1 action. Chark is bouncing back from a procedure in early August to repair a hairline fracture of his finger, but as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks, look for the 24-year-old to man a starting WR spot in Jacksonville's season-opener Sept. 12 against the Texans.

