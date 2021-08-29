Pleasanton events calendar

(PLEASANTON, CA) Pleasanton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pleasanton:

Garden Club Home and Garden Sale Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Livermore/Amador Valley Garden Club will hold a two-day sale of home and garden items with proceeds helping club members carry out ongoing community service projects. 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Aug...

Room Parent Meeting Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 480 Adams Way, Pleasanton, CA

Tuesday August 31, 2021: Event listing from Valley View Elementary: Tuesday, August 31 from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM

9/11 Memorial Ceremony Pleasanton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Please join us to remember September 11. a day where we lost thousands of family members, loved ones, and our first responders. T

Pleasanton Rides Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: Centennial Park, 5353 Sunol Blvd, Pleasanton, CA

Serving eligible Pleasanton seniors with transportation needs throughout Pleasanton to select destinations in the Tri-Valley. Pleasanton Rides is a door-to-door, shared-ride transportation service...

Aries Spears at Tommy T’s Comedy Club Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 5104 Hopyard Rd, Pleasanton, CA

Aries Spears performing live comedy on Sunday August 29 7:00 PM at Tommy T’s Comedy Club in Pleasanton