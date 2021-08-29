What’s up Walnut Creek: Local events calendar

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Live events are lining up on the Walnut Creek calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walnut Creek:

40 OZ to Freedom (Sublime Tribute) LIVE in Retro Junkie Beer Garden Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Come see 40 OZ to Freedom (Sublime Tribute) perform LIVE at Retro Junkie!

Sausage Fest Comedy: Secret Ladies Comedy Show Live Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

This is just another comedy show feature all guy comics SYKE! Sausage Fest Comedy brings you lineups dominated by the funniest lady comics!

Reiki Master Level Class Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Address: 43 Quail Court, Suite 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Learn to heighten your awareness, perform attunements, and teach others the art of Reiki energy healing with Danielle Mai and Cybele Lerman.

Brunch + Biz With Gold Coast Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1698 Bonanza Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Biz + Brunch | Gold Coast Style: a gathering for industry professionals

Open Air Artisan Faire | Makers Market - Broadway Plaza Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1275 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

An outdoor Marketplace of the Best Local Makers and Great Vibes