Coming soon: Manhattan events

(MANHATTAN, NY) Live events are lining up on the Manhattan calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manhattan:

MJE West 20s & 30s High Holidays 2021 Rosh Hashanah Yom Kippur ReJEWvenate! New York, NY

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 131 West 86th Street, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10024

ReJEWvenate your soul with MJE's uplifting and social High Holiday services & kiddushes Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur 2021 For 20s 30s YJPs

Summer on the Hudson: Re:Growth Artist Workshop with Blanka Amezkua New York, NY

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 75 Hudson River Greenway, New York, NY 10024

Re:Growth Returns Sunday, August 22, with an interactive workshop with Blanka Amezkua, creator of Happiness Is...!

FREE 2-HR Introduction to Tree Identification in Central Park New York, NY

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: W. 77th Street and Central Park West, New York, NY 10024

If you're ready to start learning how to identify the trees of our city's parks & streets with confidence, you've come to the right place!

Shabbat Morning Services In Person — September 11 New York, NY

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Address: 257 West 88th Street, New York, NY 10024

Register to join us in person for Shabbat Morning Services.

Play Pool! Just $15/Hour! New York, NY

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024

Play Pool On The UWS! The Ultimate Social Distancing Activity! Great For You And A Friend, You and Me or Just Yourself! 2/Hour Min.