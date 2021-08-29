Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Bronx calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 5 days ago

(BRONX, NY) Live events are coming to Bronx.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bronx area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gylWs_0bgSWoku00

FREE Outdoor Bomba Dance Classes in Roberto Clemente Plaza

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 530 Willis Avenue, Bronx, NY 10455

Come connect to your Afro-Puertorican Roots with FREE Bomba Classes taught by master practitioners! With Live Drummers, plus a Bombazo!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWc2p_0bgSWoku00

Free! - Raya and the Last Dragon & Hair Love | BTM Films on the Rooftop

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 610 Exterior Street, Bronx, NY 10451

Raya and the Last Dragon journeys to a realm known as Kumandra, plus see the Oscar-winning short film, Hair Love!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLUDf_0bgSWoku00

Mindset Reset: Change Your Thoughts. Change Your Life.

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2568 Park Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451

What you think, You Become. What you feel, You Attract. What you imagine, You Create.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxtYI_0bgSWoku00

BXFR Summer Fitness Series - Zumba

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Macombs Dam Bridge, The Bronx, NY 10451

FREE outdoor fitness classes for womxn. Instructor led. No equipment required. All fitness levels welcome.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ucr3Q_0bgSWoku00

Yankees vs. Orioles

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:05 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 East 161 Street, The Bronx, NY 10451

Play Ball! Join ASGC at Yankee stadium for a baseball game.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
4K+
Followers
888
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Yankee Stadium#Outdoor Fitness#Afro Puertorican#Live Drummers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Life in Bronx has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Live events coming up in Bronx

1. Janiah'z Beauty & Essentials 1st Pop Up Shop; 2. Divine, A Solo Show; 3. 9/11 Day of Service Canvassing for Food Access in the South Bronx; 4. Copy of Digital Day; 5. Brotherhood fitness bootcamp every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 pm;
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Take a look at these homes on the market in Bronx

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: THE LOCATION YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! STEP FOOT INTO THIS IMPECCABLE CENTER HALL COLONIAL FEATURING LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, SUN DRENCHED FAMILY
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Single-family homes for sale in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Looking for a house in Bronx? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Diesel: Bronx's cheapest, according to survey

(BRONX, NY) You could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Bronx area on Tuesday, found that BJ's at 5 Secor Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

No experience necessary — Bronx companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Client Service Executive (Entry Level) (J11404:NY) 2. CDL Class A Delivery Driver Trainee 3. Stop and Shop Home Delivery Driver Non CDL- No Experience Needed 4. Entry Level Sales Bilingual Program (Spanish or Portuguese)
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Check out these homes for sale in Bronx now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to 104-16 171 street in Jamaica queens. This Beautiful home upon entry, exudes warmth and it features a large Family room / Living
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Bronx, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx diesel prices: $1.22/gallon savings at Bronx's cheapest station

(BRONX, NY) You could be saving up to $1.22 per gallon on diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Bronx area went to BJ's at 5 Secor Ln, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave, the survey found:
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Bronx

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bronx: 1. Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. AAE / Account Executive; 3. Fast Casual Shift Manager; 4. Administrative Assistant; 5. Foster Coordinator; 6. Greeter; 7. S&D Driver; 8. Walker - DYX2/DNK5/DNY1 New York, NY (Starting
JobsPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Customer Support Specialist; 2. Seasonal Licensed Medicare Sales Agent - Remote; 3. Customer Support Representative - Remote Position; 4. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 5. Customer Support Representative (Remote);

Comments / 0

Community Policy