Bronx calendar: What's coming up

(BRONX, NY) Live events are coming to Bronx.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bronx area:

FREE Outdoor Bomba Dance Classes in Roberto Clemente Plaza Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 530 Willis Avenue, Bronx, NY 10455

Come connect to your Afro-Puertorican Roots with FREE Bomba Classes taught by master practitioners! With Live Drummers, plus a Bombazo!

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 610 Exterior Street, Bronx, NY 10451

Raya and the Last Dragon journeys to a realm known as Kumandra, plus see the Oscar-winning short film, Hair Love!

Mindset Reset: Change Your Thoughts. Change Your Life. Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2568 Park Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451

What you think, You Become. What you feel, You Attract. What you imagine, You Create.

BXFR Summer Fitness Series - Zumba Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Macombs Dam Bridge, The Bronx, NY 10451

FREE outdoor fitness classes for womxn. Instructor led. No equipment required. All fitness levels welcome.

Yankees vs. Orioles Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:05 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 East 161 Street, The Bronx, NY 10451

Play Ball! Join ASGC at Yankee stadium for a baseball game.