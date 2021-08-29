Coming soon: Fairfield events

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

By the Light of the Harvest Moon Southport, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 330 Pequot Ave., Southport, CT 06890

Join us for a meditation led by Edel Keane, Jarosa Studios; followed by a Full Moon Ritual led by Jean Gutierrez.

Lecture: The Art of Perception: Look Closely to Save a Life Fairfield, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Kelley Theatre, 1073 N Benson Road, Fairfield, CT 06824

Join the Fairfield University Art Museum for a creative workshop!

A Conversation with World-Renowned Hindu Leader Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati Southport, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 651 Pequot Avenue at Center Street, Southport, CT 06890

An in-person conversation and livestream event with Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati

Yannis Pappas at The Scandanavian Club Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 417 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT

The 3rd annual CT Comedy Festival continues at one of our favorite venues, The Scandinavian Club in Fairfield. The gorgeous spread-out lawn provides the perfect backdrop for a lovely, summer night...

Sunday Brunch 12p - 3p - Old Post Tavern - Fairfield Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1418 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT

Sun 29 Aug, 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM: VIEW OUR BRUNCH MENU