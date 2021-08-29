Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia events calendar

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 5 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Philadelphia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Philadelphia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0feyZF_0bgSWmzS00

The Welcome Back Ball

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 140 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Dance the night away to the sounds of Eddie Bruce and Orchestra at the Historic Union League of Philadelphia. (*Proof of vaccination)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZGJ9_0bgSWmzS00

SWEAT (AGAIN) 2021 MEGA LGBTQIA OUTDOOR EVENT

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 417 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA

We're Back!!!!! As seen in Visit Philly’s TOP Summer Event Pick of the Week, The SOLD OUT event SWEAT is BACK for the second installment of the BIGGEST POC LGBTQIA Dance Party in the Tri-State...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzxVk_0bgSWmzS00

Thursday Karaoke at the Happy Rooster (Philadelphia, PA)

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 118 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Now that Covid Restrictions are relaxing.....Karaoke Returns to the Happy Rooster!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218yI4_0bgSWmzS00

Flavors of Philly Food Tour

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:45 AM

Address: 1601 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19192

Eat like a local on this Philadelphia-themed tour. Enjoy Philly favorites like cheesesteaks, tomato pie while learning about our history!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35R8i3_0bgSWmzS00

Open House 1:30PM-2:30PM

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

This dignified federal facade in the heart of town opens into a spectacularly reimagined interior, where open floor plans allow light to to grace every surface! Back gardens and PARKING make the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
4K+
Followers
930
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Orchestra#Top Summer Event Pick#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Philadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Life in Philadelphia has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Your Philadelphia lifestyle news

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Philadelphia, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Philadelphia area, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia sports digest: Top stories today

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Philadelphia sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Philadelphia sports. For more stories from the Philadelphia area, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Sun forecast for Philadelphia — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Philadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

3 people injured in West Philadelphia shooting

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (PHILADELPHIA) Three people were injured on Sunday in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Washington Square West neighborhood, according to CBS 3. The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of 13th Street. Police at this time do not know what led to the shooting but they said it is possible that a party was going on. Some of the surrounding buildings were hit by gunfire.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Thursday sun alert in Philadelphia — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Philadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy