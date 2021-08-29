Philadelphia events calendar

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Philadelphia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Philadelphia:

The Welcome Back Ball Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 140 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Dance the night away to the sounds of Eddie Bruce and Orchestra at the Historic Union League of Philadelphia. (*Proof of vaccination)

SWEAT (AGAIN) 2021 MEGA LGBTQIA OUTDOOR EVENT Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 417 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA

We're Back!!!!! As seen in Visit Philly’s TOP Summer Event Pick of the Week, The SOLD OUT event SWEAT is BACK for the second installment of the BIGGEST POC LGBTQIA Dance Party in the Tri-State...

Thursday Karaoke at the Happy Rooster (Philadelphia, PA) Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 118 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Now that Covid Restrictions are relaxing.....Karaoke Returns to the Happy Rooster!

Flavors of Philly Food Tour Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:45 AM

Address: 1601 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19192

Eat like a local on this Philadelphia-themed tour. Enjoy Philly favorites like cheesesteaks, tomato pie while learning about our history!

Open House 1:30PM-2:30PM Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

This dignified federal facade in the heart of town opens into a spectacularly reimagined interior, where open floor plans allow light to to grace every surface! Back gardens and PARKING make the...