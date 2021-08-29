Baltimore calendar: What's coming up
(BALTIMORE, MD) Baltimore is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baltimore:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 924 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Drag Brunch and Meet & Greet with Karen Huger - Star of The Real Housewives of Potomac!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 300 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Join The Beth-El Nation in Baltimore, MD for 2 days of Kingdom leadership & development.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 916 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Learn all about how great cast iron pans can be
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:45 PM
Address: 120 West North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201
Episode 3 of Conversations: The Lived Baltimore Experience with Activist, Singer, and Music Educator Lea Gilmore - Interview and performance
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 1004 Morton Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Solo Art Exhibition by KOLPEACE “a performative painting series of inevitable black joy “
