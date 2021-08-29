Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 5 days ago

(BALTIMORE, MD) Baltimore is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baltimore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EnpGw_0bgSWl6j00

Drag Brunch and Meet & Greet with Karen Huger - Real Housewife of Potomac!

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 924 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Drag Brunch and Meet & Greet with Karen Huger - Star of The Real Housewives of Potomac!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iRN0_0bgSWl6j00

The Beth-el Nation Leadership Conference 2021

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Join The Beth-El Nation in Baltimore, MD for 2 days of Kingdom leadership & development.

Learn More

Understanding Cast Iron Cooking

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 916 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Learn all about how great cast iron pans can be

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BILPR_0bgSWl6j00

CONVERSATIONS: The Lived Baltimore Experience - An Evening With Lea Gilmore

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 120 West North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201

Episode 3 of Conversations: The Lived Baltimore Experience with Activist, Singer, and Music Educator Lea Gilmore - Interview and performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10q2dl_0bgSWl6j00

“Made Down South” Open Reception by KOLPEACE

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1004 Morton Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Solo Art Exhibition by KOLPEACE “a performative painting series of inevitable black joy “

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
760
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Potomac, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Avenue#Stand Up Comedy#Real Housewives#Music Educator#Md 21201 Drag Brunch And#Meet Greet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Sports wrap: Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Baltimore area.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Baltimore-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: NEEDS WORK! Calling all investors, great property to add to your portfolio<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brenda Brown, NextHome Leaders at 410-363-1535</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTg3NTMzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Check out these homes for sale in Baltimore now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful Bolton Hill Apartment located on the second floor of this traditional brownstone. Features floor to ceiling windows that illuminate the apartment. Gleeming hardwood
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Work remotely in Baltimore — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 2. Major Account Executive; 3. Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote); 4. Customer Support Representative (Remote); 5. Salesforce Administrator, Aurea Software (Remote) - $60,000/year

Comments / 0

Community Policy