Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas events coming up

Posted by 
The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 5 days ago

(DALLAS, TX) Live events are coming to Dallas.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dallas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuRBh_0bgSWkE000

Ladies First Wine Tasting

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 211 North Ervay Street, #2nd floor, Dallas, TX 75201

LADIES FIRST!!! LET'S COME TOGETHER AND HAVE A GREAT TIME!!!! COME OUT AND NETWORK WITH DYNAMIC WOMEN ALL ACROSS THE DFW AREA!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46p7gr_0bgSWkE000

Photo Minis Series: Crescent Courtyard

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Crescent Court, Dallas, TX 75201

Dallasites101 and Abbie Mae Studio are continuing to co-produce an ongoing series of Photo Minis in 2021!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlvtL_0bgSWkE000

Dallas Microblading/Shading Training: Slay With Purpose Earn 6 Figures

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: TBD, Dallas, TX 75201

Early Bird Price: $1600 for Two-Day Intensive Training Students are responsible for providing their own model

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O28xZ_0bgSWkE000

Beyond your Birth Chart, the Spiritual Path of Astrology

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1500 Marilla Street, Dallas, TX 75201

ONLINE EVENT!! Your birth chart is your roadmap to ascend back to the stars. But your spiritual practices will actually take you there ->

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDW4g_0bgSWkE000

In-Person Worship Experience Registration

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1816 Routh Street, Dallas, TX 75201

There is nothing like the energy and experiencing the power of God in person. Join us Sundays at 10:45 am at St. Paul Downtown!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Dallasite

The Dallasite

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
835
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Dallas area, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Dallas#Crescent Court#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy