Dallas events coming up
(DALLAS, TX) Live events are coming to Dallas.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dallas:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 211 North Ervay Street, #2nd floor, Dallas, TX 75201
LADIES FIRST!!! LET'S COME TOGETHER AND HAVE A GREAT TIME!!!! COME OUT AND NETWORK WITH DYNAMIC WOMEN ALL ACROSS THE DFW AREA!!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: Crescent Court, Dallas, TX 75201
Dallasites101 and Abbie Mae Studio are continuing to co-produce an ongoing series of Photo Minis in 2021!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: TBD, Dallas, TX 75201
Early Bird Price: $1600 for Two-Day Intensive Training Students are responsible for providing their own model
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 1500 Marilla Street, Dallas, TX 75201
ONLINE EVENT!! Your birth chart is your roadmap to ascend back to the stars. But your spiritual practices will actually take you there ->
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 1816 Routh Street, Dallas, TX 75201
There is nothing like the energy and experiencing the power of God in person. Join us Sundays at 10:45 am at St. Paul Downtown!
Comments / 0