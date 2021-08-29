Seattle events calendar
(SEATTLE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Seattle calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seattle:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Seattle, WA 98101
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101
Emphasis will be on fine-tuning the technique of the improvisers and working on specific skills such as performance, and related styles.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 1428 Post Alley, at the Gum Wall in Pike Place Market, Seattle, WA 98101
It was a dark and stormy night ... Campfire: Improvised Ghost Stories returns to UP Improv just in time for the Halloween season.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 1483 Alaskan Way, Pier 59, Seattle, WA 98101
Seattle Aquarium Family Camp 2021: Plankton to Pinnipeds. Tickets available for select dates June 22nd through September 10th
