Seattle, WA

Seattle events calendar

Posted by 
Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 5 days ago

(SEATTLE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Seattle calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seattle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3plPnn_0bgSWjLH00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Seattle

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Seattle, WA 98101

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OELz5_0bgSWjLH00

IMPROV 500 - The "Art" of Improv - A Deeper Understanding FALL

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101

Emphasis will be on fine-tuning the technique of the improvisers and working on specific skills such as performance, and related styles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmlUg_0bgSWjLH00

Campfire: Improvised Ghost Stories

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1428 Post Alley, at the Gum Wall in Pike Place Market, Seattle, WA 98101

It was a dark and stormy night ... Campfire: Improvised Ghost Stories returns to UP Improv just in time for the Halloween season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeS7s_0bgSWjLH00

Seattle Aquarium Family Camp: Plankton to Pinnipeds

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1483 Alaskan Way, Pier 59, Seattle, WA 98101

Seattle Aquarium Family Camp 2021: Plankton to Pinnipeds. Tickets available for select dates June 22nd through September 10th

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

