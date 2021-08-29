Cancel
Pacifica, CA

Pacifica events calendar

The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 5 days ago

(PACIFICA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Pacifica calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pacifica:

Daily Morning Coffee at the Senior Center

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 540 Crespi Dr, Pacifica, CA

Pacifica Senior Services Hosts: A Daily Morning Coffee Every weekday the Pacifica Senior services offer a warm cup of coffee in their senior lounge. Drop by, have your cup of joe, read a book...

Paint & Sip Fundraiser for the Four Directions Unity Mural

Pacifica, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 Old County Road, Pacifica, CA 94044

Paint & Sip Fundraiser at A Grape in the Fog in support of the Four Directions-Unity Mural at Pacifica State Beach. Outdoors for safety.

2021 50|50 Show Opening Fundraiser

Pacifica, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:45 PM

Address: 1220 Linda Mar Blvd, Main, West and East Galleries, Pacifica, CA 94044

Join us for the 2021 50|50 Show Opening, a fundraiser supporting art and community as we collectively emerge from unprecedented time.

Atlas Genius w/ Special Guest In The Valley Below

Pacifica, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 180 Eureka Square, Pacifica, CALIFORNIA 94044

Atlas Genius w/ Special Guest In The Valley Below at The Longboard Margarita Bar in Pacifica, CA

Surfcamp in Linda Mar

Pacifica, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 5400 Coast hwy, Pacifica, CA 94044

Surf-camp for beginners in Linda Mar, Pacifica. Foundation of surfing and basic skills

ABOUT

With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

