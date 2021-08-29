Coming soon: Phoenix events

(PHOENIX, AZ) Live events are coming to Phoenix.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Phoenix:

Harvest Full Moon Healing Journey Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1001 North 3rd Avenue, Ste 2, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Join us for an evening of connection, gratitude and abundance where we will gather in commUNITY.

Sustainable Wellness a Workshop to Connect Back to Your Body Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 West Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003

ONLINE EVENT!! Disrupt your diet mindset and be empowered around your food choices -> ->

A Day To Remember - The Re-Entry Tour 2021 Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 400 West Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003

A Day To Remember - The Re-Entry Tour Fri • Oct 22 • 7:00 PM Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

Quiet Events US Tour - Phoenix, AZ Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 PM

Address: 401 W Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!