Atlanta, GA

What’s up Atlanta: Local events calendar

(ATLANTA, GA) Live events are lining up on the Atlanta calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atlanta:

RUMBAR SUNDAYS w/ $4 RUM PUNCH

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 180 Auburn Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

RUMBAR PARTY SUNDAYS @ MANGOS $4 RUM PUNCH B4 12 15% OFF TICKET w/TXT DJ FIVE-O & DJ SQUADY TXT MANGOS TO 545454 http://krushmore.com

Atlanta New Year's Eve Party Countdown - NYElectric 2022

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 210 Peachtree St. NW., Atlanta, GA 30303

Atlanta's #1 Destination for New Year's Eve Countdown Experience. The Largest Hotel and Event Space host NYElectric with premium open bar.

Battle of the DJ's ATL

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 170 Northside Dr. SW STE. 96, Atlanta, GA 30303

Battle of the DJ's is a competition where ATL's hottest DJ's will battle for a $1000 grand prize! Guests can expect dope vibes & a open bar!

Boss Lady and Her Empire LLC presents Manifesting Infinity and Beyond

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Address: Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Are you ready to start manifesting 2022? Want to meet an amazing group of likeminded BossFriends? Come party with us sis!

Sweet Auburn Springfest

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 250 Auburn Ave, Atlanta, GA 30303

Nick rocking the stage @ the Original Sweet Auburn Fest

