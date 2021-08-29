Live events coming up in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) Alameda has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alameda:

Yoga at Almanac Beer Co. Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 651 West Tower Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

Yoga + Beer at Almanac Beer Co. in Alameda, CA

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2394 Mariner Square Drive, Alameda, CA 94501

THE PERREO PARI CRUISE - LABOR DAY WEEKEND SUNDAY SEPT 5TH! 3 LEVELS W/ 8+ DJS | PURO PERREO ROOFTOP DECK + 2 MORE LEVELS | WILL SELL OUT!

Speed Reading Class - Oakland Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Oakland, CA 94501

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Punks Parade presents: Black Saturday Bazaar Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 1435 Webster Street, Alameda, CA 94501

Punks Parade presents Black Saturday Bazaar! A holiday dark market