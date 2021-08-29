Cancel
Alameda, CA

Live events coming up in Alameda

The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 5 days ago

(ALAMEDA, CA) Alameda has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alameda:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogT3o_0bgSWeve00

Yoga at Almanac Beer Co.

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 651 West Tower Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

Yoga + Beer at Almanac Beer Co. in Alameda, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40WLmn_0bgSWeve00

THE PERREO PARI CRUISE! - LABOR DAY WEEKEND - SUNDAY SEPT 5TH! | 3 LEVELS!

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2394 Mariner Square Drive, Alameda, CA 94501

THE PERREO PARI CRUISE - LABOR DAY WEEKEND SUNDAY SEPT 5TH! 3 LEVELS W/ 8+ DJS | PURO PERREO ROOFTOP DECK + 2 MORE LEVELS | WILL SELL OUT!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEu7v_0bgSWeve00

Speed Reading Class - Oakland

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Oakland, CA 94501

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYgru_0bgSWeve00

Punks Parade presents: Black Saturday Bazaar

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 1435 Webster Street, Alameda, CA 94501

Punks Parade presents Black Saturday Bazaar! A holiday dark market

The Alameda Daily

The Alameda Daily

Alameda, CA
With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

