Live events coming up in Alameda
(ALAMEDA, CA) Alameda has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alameda:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 651 West Tower Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501
Yoga + Beer at Almanac Beer Co. in Alameda, CA
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 2394 Mariner Square Drive, Alameda, CA 94501
THE PERREO PARI CRUISE - LABOR DAY WEEKEND SUNDAY SEPT 5TH! 3 LEVELS W/ 8+ DJS | PURO PERREO ROOFTOP DECK + 2 MORE LEVELS | WILL SELL OUT!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: Oakland, CA 94501
Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 1435 Webster Street, Alameda, CA 94501
Punks Parade presents Black Saturday Bazaar! A holiday dark market
Comments / 0