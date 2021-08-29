Torn ACL feared for Baltimore Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins

Cancel
The Baltimore Ravens fear running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Saturday night’s preseason finale against the Washington Football Team, NFL Network reported.

The second-year back was scheduled to have an MRI on his left knee Sunday to confirm the initial diagnosis.

Dobbins, 22, was carted to the locker room after sustaining the injury on the opening drive. He was sandwiched by multiple defenders after catching a screen pass and his left leg appeared to get bent backward. He wasn’t able to put any pressure on it and needed help to the sideline.

Also Read:
NFL injury report: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas and Dak Prescott for Week 1

A second-round pick in 2020, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games (one start) as a rookie.

He also caught 18 passes for 120 yards out of the backfield. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry, the second-highest clip by a rookie over the past 20 seasons, per ESPN. The Saints’ Alvin Kamara averaged 6.1 in his rookie season in 2017.

Gus Edwards is Baltimore’s No. 2 running back and would likely become the Week 1 starter if Dobbins is ruled out for the season.

Also Read:
Baltimore Ravens schedule and 2021 season predictions

–Field Level Media

