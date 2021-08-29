Events on the Half Moon Bay calendar

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Half Moon Bay calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Half Moon Bay:

Summer's End Music Festival Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Stone Pine Rd & Main St, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Join us for a fun day of FREE Live Music, Henna Tattoos, Face Painting, Caricatures, Inflatable Obstacle Course, Cornhole & more!!!

Leadership Fellows Program Burlingame, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1800 Old Bayshore Highway, Burlingame, CA 94010

This year-long fellowship for experienced educators from throughout California supports the unique demands of independent school leaders!

VIP Petcare at Pet Food Express Burlingame, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 261 Park Rd., Burlingame, CA 94010

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Friday & Sunday Music & Fun at La Nebbia Winery Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 12341 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA

Fridays are filled with live music and paint night, while Sundays are all about live music! Stay in-the-know - our online Event Calendar is on our 'Visit' page. Friday, August 20 -

Food Pantry El Granada, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 99 Ave Alhambra #1089, El Granada, CA

Office Food Pantry is open Monday – Friday during the normal office hours. *CLOSED from 12-1 for Lunch*