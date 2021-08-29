Newark calendar: Events coming up
(NEWARK, CA) Live events are lining up on the Newark calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newark:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Fremont, CA 94536
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
YARD SALE FURNITURE FURNITURE FOR SALE 2 Vintage, solid wood bookcases with locking glass doors 5 drawer large dresser light wood Solid wood, rounded glass doors, Corner Display Cabinet Vintage...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: Fremont, CA 94536
Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 38350 Alta Dr, Fremont, CA
Tuesday August 3, 2021: Hoping to help your teen tennis star take a big leap forward on the court? Our Teen Tennis Stars Intermediate clinics...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Fremont, CA 94536
Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.
