Newark, CA

Newark calendar: Events coming up

East Bay News
East Bay News
 5 days ago

(NEWARK, CA) Live events are lining up on the Newark calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjuou_0bgSWbHT00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fremont, CA 94536

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAiEn_0bgSWbHT00

YARD SALE with FURNITURE FOR SALE

Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

YARD SALE FURNITURE FURNITURE FOR SALE 2 Vintage, solid wood bookcases with locking glass doors 5 drawer large dresser light wood Solid wood, rounded glass doors, Corner Display Cabinet Vintage...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XP5EM_0bgSWbHT00

Speed Reading Class - Fremont

Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Fremont, CA 94536

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02g63y_0bgSWbHT00

Challenge Your Teen Tennis Player With Our Clinics!

Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 38350 Alta Dr, Fremont, CA

Tuesday August 3, 2021: Hoping to help your teen tennis star take a big leap forward on the court? Our Teen Tennis Stars Intermediate clinics...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mk6QA_0bgSWbHT00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Fremont, CA 94536

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

