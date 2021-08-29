Newark calendar: Events coming up

(NEWARK, CA) Live events are lining up on the Newark calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newark:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fremont, CA 94536

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

YARD SALE with FURNITURE FOR SALE Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

YARD SALE FURNITURE FURNITURE FOR SALE 2 Vintage, solid wood bookcases with locking glass doors 5 drawer large dresser light wood Solid wood, rounded glass doors, Corner Display Cabinet Vintage...

Speed Reading Class - Fremont Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Fremont, CA 94536

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Challenge Your Teen Tennis Player With Our Clinics! Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 38350 Alta Dr, Fremont, CA

Tuesday August 3, 2021: Hoping to help your teen tennis star take a big leap forward on the court? Our Teen Tennis Stars Intermediate clinics...

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Fremont, CA 94536

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.