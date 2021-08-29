Cancel
San Mateo, CA

San Mateo events coming soon

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 5 days ago

(SAN MATEO, CA) San Mateo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Mateo:

Creature FEETures - An Outdoor Exhibition

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1651 Coyote Point Dr, San Mateo, CA

A celebration of feet while everyone stays six feet apart! Creature FEETures features three new areas of discovery. The outdoor gallery in the garden will showcase neurobiologist Dr. Igor...

WSTB Physical Agility Exam at CSM: 12/14/2021

San Mateo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Address: 1700 West Hillsdale Boulevard, Building 35, Room 101, San Mateo, CA 94402

Pre-employment Physical Agility Testing for Law Enforcement and Corrections: South Bay Regional Public Safety Training Consortium (The Acade

Coyote Point Birding Walk

San Mateo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1701 Coyote Point Drive, San Mateo, CA 94401

A Bayside recreational area offering a variety of habitats and species! Bring your binoculars and cameras.

San Mateo 25th Avenue Farmers' Market

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 194 W 25th Ave, San Mateo, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Tuesdays, 3PM - 7PM Location: 194 West 25th Avenue

Open House @ 3218 Countryside Drive, San Mateo - Sun Aug 29 2021

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Browse 11 homes for sale in Laurelwood, San Mateo. View prices, photos, virtual tours, schools, permit info, neighborhood guides, noise levels, and more.

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

