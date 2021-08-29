Cancel
Saratoga, CA

Saratoga calendar: Coming events

The Saratoga Post
(SARATOGA, CA) Live events are coming to Saratoga.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saratoga:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEbzq_0bgSWZSt00

Speed Dating in San Jose | Singles Event | San Jose Singles

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1502 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA 95129

Speed Dating in San Jose | Singles Event | San Jose Singles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDKmE_0bgSWZSt00

College Essay Workshop

Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:50 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:20 AM

Address: 18900 Prospect Rd, Saratoga, CA

Tuesday August 31, 2021: Event listing from Prospect High School: Tuesday, August 31 from 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RcBKa_0bgSWZSt00

Why does God allow Suffering?

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1735 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose, CA 95129

Event for Young Professionals where Jay Kim tackles one of the hardest objections to the Christian faith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000fye_0bgSWZSt00

IN-PERSON: Preparing for Medical Emergencies - Saratoga

Saratoga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:45 PM

Address: 19655 Allendale, Saratoga, CA 95070

Learn how to help your family during a medical emergency!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26p4sN_0bgSWZSt00

Bitcoin and Digital Currencies - The Future of a Digital Economy

Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Bitcoin now has a trading volume of 25 billion dollars since its inception in 2009. Since then, a variety of cryptocurrencies have emerged plus government sanctioned digital currencies such as the...

