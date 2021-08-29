Coming soon: Milpitas events

(MILPITAS, CA) Live events are coming to Milpitas.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milpitas:

ICC Joola Fall Open 2021 Milpitas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

https://www.indiacc.org/programs/icc-tournaments/ ****Average rating of top 4 players is 2719. Check out the entry received list. **** Four Star tournament sanctioned by USATT. **** Mini Cadet...

CCD 2021 - City of Milpitas: Tularcitos Creek Milpitas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Paseo Refugio, Santa Rita Dr, Milpitas, CA 95035

Let's help clean our creeks by registering to clean up a creek cleanup site near you!

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1801 Barber Lane, Milpitas, CA 95035

Attend a Live Federal Retirement Workshop Sponsored by AFGE. Learn how to prepare for the road to retirement.

Berryessa and Alum Rock area - San Jose, CA | Girl Scouts Ice Cream Social San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 14131 Penitencia Creek Rd, San Jose, CA 95132

Berryessa and Alum Rock girls: You're invited to join us for an Ice Cream Social to learn more about Girl Scouts!

Exhibition 2021 (On appointment basis) Milpitas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Here are the slots? 11.00-11.45 11.45-12.30 12.30-1.15 1.15-2.00 2-2.45 2.45-3.30 3.30-4.15 4.15-5.00 Protocols to be maintained: 1. I Will attend 3 customers in each slot (45minutes is the...