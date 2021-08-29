Los Altos events coming soon

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Los Altos has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Los Altos:

Viewpoints Gallery Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 State St, Los Altos, CA

Celebrate "Summer Days" at Viewpoints Gallery - colorful beach scenes, gardens in full bloom, California's summer-gold hills and much, much more. In these fresh, new artworks -- paintings...

Side Hustle Accelerator Masterclass — Los Altos Los Altos Hills, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Learn The Top Side-Hustle Secrets To Effectively Finding, Launching and Monetizing Your Side Hustle and Taking It To The Next Level Learn The Top Side-Hustle Secrets To Effectively Finding...

Harmony at Home ONLINE Group Coaching Program Mountain View, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: Online Parenting Class, Woodleaf Way, Mountain View, CA 94040

GIVE ME 5 WEEKS, AND I'LL GIVE CLARITY, CALM AND CONNECTION. Classes are on Tuesdays: Aug 10, 17, 24, 31 & Sept 7 --> 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.

2021 LAHS Freshman & New Family Coffee Los Altos, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 201 Almond Ave, Los Altos, CA 94022

Join LAHS Principal Wynne Satterwhite, District Superintendent Dr. Nellie Meyer, administrators and counselors for coffee and conversation!

Pre Soccer - Mountain View, CA 2021 Mountain View | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:10 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Address: 201 S Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA

Description Enjoy running and kicking just like the big kids! Have fun and learn the basic techniques of soccer while building self-esteem and learning to follow instructions in a nurturing...