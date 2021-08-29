Cancel
Los Altos, CA

Los Altos events coming soon

Posted by 
Los Altos Town Dispatch
Los Altos Town Dispatch
 5 days ago

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Los Altos has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Los Altos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wncq_0bgSWXhR00

Viewpoints Gallery

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 State St, Los Altos, CA

Celebrate "Summer Days" at Viewpoints Gallery - colorful beach scenes, gardens in full bloom, California's summer-gold hills and much, much more. In these fresh, new artworks -- paintings...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhLff_0bgSWXhR00

Side Hustle Accelerator Masterclass — Los Altos

Los Altos Hills, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Learn The Top Side-Hustle Secrets To Effectively Finding, Launching and Monetizing Your Side Hustle and Taking It To The Next Level Learn The Top Side-Hustle Secrets To Effectively Finding...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVNM0_0bgSWXhR00

Harmony at Home ONLINE Group Coaching Program

Mountain View, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: Online Parenting Class, Woodleaf Way, Mountain View, CA 94040

GIVE ME 5 WEEKS, AND I'LL GIVE CLARITY, CALM AND CONNECTION. Classes are on Tuesdays: Aug 10, 17, 24, 31 & Sept 7 --> 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5l05_0bgSWXhR00

2021 LAHS Freshman & New Family Coffee

Los Altos, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 201 Almond Ave, Los Altos, CA 94022

Join LAHS Principal Wynne Satterwhite, District Superintendent Dr. Nellie Meyer, administrators and counselors for coffee and conversation!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nh3I0_0bgSWXhR00

Pre Soccer - Mountain View, CA 2021

Mountain View | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:10 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Address: 201 S Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA

Description Enjoy running and kicking just like the big kids! Have fun and learn the basic techniques of soccer while building self-esteem and learning to follow instructions in a nurturing...

Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos, CA
Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

