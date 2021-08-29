San Francisco calendar: Events coming up

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) San Francisco is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Francisco:

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 155 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

SAN JUNIPERO S.F. - A RETROWAVE PARTY - FREE W/RSVP [FIRST 50 PPL]

Urban Air Market | Hayes Valley Fall San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Octavia Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Urban Air Market is a one-day sustainable design festival featuring 60+ independent makers of apparel, accessories, art, and home décor.

Shake Body San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 673 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

The brand "UTA" stands for United Tribes of Africa a and is inspired by the pan african belief system.

Supertaco popup @The Hotel Bijou San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 111 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Supertaco is a mostly vegan taco concept that also offers breads, wraps, salads, and gelato/ sorbets. Unique, new, and nostalgic all at once

Rosh Hashanah Dinner - Under the Stars San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 620 Jones Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Rosh Hashanah - Jew Year's Eve Party and Community Dinner @ 620 Jones Celebrate Rosh Hashanah - the Jewish New Year