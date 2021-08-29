Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Hurricane Ida: Meteorologists Strongly Urging People to Take Warnings About Storm 'Seriously'

By Taylor Cunningham
Earlier this morning (August 29th), meteorologists upgraded Hurricane Ida to a category 4 storm. The hurricane is racing towards the Louisianna coast and bringing sustained winds of 150 mph.

Officials are doing everything they can to prepare the coastal residence for Ida’s impact. At 8:30 am, NWS New Orleans posted a tweet that expressed the dangerous situation in store for Louisiana.

“As meteorologists at the National Weather Service Slidell office, we can’t bear to see this on satellite.” Doppler radar shows the massive storms increasing in size and speed as they brace for impact. If the winds reach 157 mph, the national hurricane center will upgrade it to a level 5. The continental U.S. has only seen five category 5 hurricanes in the past century.

NWS New Orleans is urging everyone to heed their warnings about Hurricane Ida. “We have hard times ahead, but we will all persevere. Take all messages we, public officials, and broadcast media are saying SERIOUSLY. Stay tuned for more frequent updates.”

Hurricane Ida Strengthening to Category 5

Hurricane Ida will hit the southeastern Louisiana coast late this morning or early this afternoon. New Orleans is one of the cities in its path. The storm will continue to move inland and hit the rest of Louisiana and areas of Mississippi.

With current winds reaching 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center is bracing for a potentially life-threatening situation.

The NHC issued a statement earlier this morning. “Ida is poised to strengthen further and based on recent satellite images it appears that strengthening is imminent.” The Hurricane Center further stated that the storm gained 35 mph in only six hours.

Areas between Burns Point, Louisiana, and Ocean Springs, Mississippi, should expect the heaviest storm surges.

Hurricane Ida will be making landfall in Louisianna on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Katrina, which caused over $100 billion in damage and killed 1,836 people, struck the Gulf Coast on August 29th, 2005.

Meteorologist Jennifer McNatt told NBC that “Everybody in the path of Ida should be prepared for very heavy rainfall.” She also warned of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge along the coast. Some areas may see isolated tornados as well.

Once the storm moves inland, it will weaken quickly. However, meteorologists have already issued flood warnings for much of the south ahead of Ida’s impact.

