Lee “Scratch” Perry Dead At 85

If you’ve felt a drum hit that seemed at once to echo into the cosmos and mash up your innards, found yourself floating in zero-gravity in the middle of a concrete dance floor, or had a tune impart the uncanny sense of being both abducted by aliens and drowning in a swamp, Lee “Scratch” Perry’s sonic DNA is close by. The giant of Jamaican music, who died over the weekend at the age of 85, is well known as the catalyst for Bob Marley and the Wailers, transforming them in the early 1970s from one of the island’s sweetest harmonizing groups into a worldwide force. But Perry also showed all manner of rockers, rappers and punks alike that our accepted notions of music and meter were tediously rational and wholly drained of magic. And in his later years, he adopted the mantle of an outsider artist, infiltrating and upending the stuffiness of the art world as well.