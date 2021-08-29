Cancel
Lee “Scratch” Perry Dead At 85

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pioneering reggae and dub musician Lee “Scratch” Perry has died, as the Jamaica Observer reports. He passed away at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea on Sunday morning. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was 85. Perry was born in the village of Kendal in Jamaica in...

Person
Bob Marley
Person
Andrew Holness
Person
Max Romeo
Person
Adrian Sherwood
Person
Brian Eno
#Dub Music#The Noel Holmes Hospital#Dodd S Studio One#Amalgamated Records#Upsetter Records#Super Ape#Upsetters#The Black Ark#Jamaican#Heptones#Congos#The Beastie Boys
MusicRegister Citizen

How Lee 'Scratch' Perry 'Forever Changed the Sound of Music Everywhere'

It was a sunny Saturday afternoon in 1977 London when I popped in to visit the already-legendary dub creator Lee “Scratch” Perry to get his reaction to a new version by the Clash of his song about corruption “Police and Thieves.” I was curious – Joe Strummer’s rasp was so different from the angelic falsetto of the original singer, a policeman from Port Antonio named Junior Murvin. How would Scratch react?
MusicWashington Post

Behind the smokescreens, Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry was a true master of sound and spacetime

If you’ve felt a drum hit that seemed at once to echo into the cosmos and mash up your innards, found yourself floating in zero-gravity in the middle of a concrete dance floor, or had a tune impart the uncanny sense of being both abducted by aliens and drowning in a swamp, Lee “Scratch” Perry’s sonic DNA is close by. The giant of Jamaican music, who died over the weekend at the age of 85, is well known as the catalyst for Bob Marley and the Wailers, transforming them in the early 1970s from one of the island’s sweetest harmonizing groups into a worldwide force. But Perry also showed all manner of rockers, rappers and punks alike that our accepted notions of music and meter were tediously rational and wholly drained of magic. And in his later years, he adopted the mantle of an outsider artist, infiltrating and upending the stuffiness of the art world as well.
CelebritiesStereogum

Little Simz – “Point And Kill” (Feat. Obongjayar)

Tomorrow, the London rapper and singer Little Simz will release her thoughtful and sprawling new album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Right now, it’s our reigning Album Of The Week. Today, with the album release looming, Simz has shared what might be its best track. True to its title, Sometimes...
CelebritiesBillboard

Bob Marley and The Wailers' 'Capitol Session '73': How the Lost Footage Came to Light

In 1989, British filmmaker, archivist and historian Martin Disney was asked by Polygram -- who had recently purchased Island Records -- to sift through extensive footage of Bob Marley and The Wailers in preparation for the Marley documentary Time Will Tell. While combing through piles of footage in various formats, Disney was especially intrigued by a three-minute segment of 16mm black and white film, without sound or labeling, featuring an early '70s performance by The Wailers.
