There wasn’t much to look forward to about British summertime last year, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of its heavily revised calendar, MotoGP didn’t pay a visit to the UK in 2020. But, a year on, much of the country is double-jabbed with the vaccine and this weekend Silverstone will throw its gates open with glee as it welcomes fans back to its grandstands to witness MotoGP’s return to this troubled island.