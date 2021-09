Filming is now underway on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and there's definitely a lot of curiosity around what the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster will bring. In addition to honoring the legacy of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, and continuing the stories of the film's supporting cast of characters, we now know that the project will feature the live-action debut of Riri Williams / Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), before she goes on to star in her own Disney+ exclusive series. Set photos have already surfaced showing Thorne on the film's set in Massachusetts, and new photos, which you can check out below, provide the best look yet at her in costume.