It"s putting it on the coaches for not recruiting enough talent and/or misjudging the players ability in games. I maintained before last season that Nick Howell was the best DB coach we ever had here. His players plaid with great technique in coverage. I guess the drop off in talent last year was big. It doesn't give me any confidence that the 2 worst DBs from that backfield last season are starting again this. That's why really I hope that the "super seniors" (Grant and Cross) prove me wrong.