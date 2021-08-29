10 Things You Didn’t Know about Guru Randhawa

Throughout his career, Lior Raz has found a level of success that lots of people in the entertainment industry can only dream of. Since entering the industry more than 20 years ago, he has become a star in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes. Although he is most well known in his home country of Israel, Lior’s name has spread to place all over the world. Now his star is shining even brighter thanks to the new Netflix series, Hit & Run. This project has the potential to catapult his career to new heights and it’ll be interesting to see what kinds of doors open up for him in the years to come. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lior Raz.