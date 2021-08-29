Cancel
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Guru Randhawa

Cover picture for the articleGuru Randhawa is a famed musician from India. He’s been in the music business since 2012, and he’s continued to grow his talent and showcase his skills. It took him time to get started in the business. While many assume he is an overnight success, his life story is actually a little more complicated than that. His first few songs did not take him to the realm of superstar overnight. It took him years of hard work, dedication, and frustration to finally get where he is today, and he is thankful for every lesson he learned along the way. Here is everything you need to know.

