Meghan McCain Wishes Late Father John McCain ‘Happy Birthday’ With Touching Photo

Just days after posting a heartbreaking post about her father John McCain on the third year anniversary of his death, former The View co-host Meghan McCain takes to her Instagram account to share a touching photo on the late U.S. Senator’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday Dad – I love you!” Meghan McCain captions the post, which features a snapshot of John McCain smiling while looking up from a newspaper.

Meghan McCain’s father passed away on August 25, 2018, after battling glioblastoma, a very aggressive cancerous brain tumor. The late Senator’s family announced he would no longer receive treatment for his cancer the day before he died. His funeral was held on September 2, 2018. He was buried at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.

Meghan McCain also delivered a powerful eulogy at her father’s funeral. She described her father as being a great fire who burned bright.

Meghan McCain Departs From ‘The View’ After Four Seasons

Earlier this month, Meghan McCain officially departed from The View. She made her debut as a co-host for the ABC talk show in 2017 and announced in July 2021 that the 24th season would be her last.

She declared in the July 1st episode of The View that the pandemic has changed the world for everyone. It also changed the way she was looking at life.

“I just have this really wonderful life here [in D.C.] that ultimately I felt like I didn’t want to leave,” McCain stated. “This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking with my family and close friends.”

Meghan McCain Talks Her Lack of Popularity on ‘The View’

In a 2019 interview with ELLE, Meghan McCain reflected on the lack of popularity she had while being a co-host on The View. “The audience [of The View] boos me,” McCain admitted. “It’s a very liberal audience in the studio and they’re very vocal. People are always looking to turn you into something.”

McCain further explained that the “explosion” in the culture war that happened with the rise of President Trump has made her even more conservative than she used to be. “No Republican is good enough for a certain group of people,” the former talk show co-host stated. She also said that all Republicans are evil to a certain segment of the media.

“And you become more tribal, and more territorial of your people and what you represent,” McCain shared. “And that has certainly happened to me.”

McCain further explained that her presence on The View has been that nobody’s going to bully her, talk down to her, and pull the “kind of sh—” that’s been pulled on a lot of people in her Republican spot on the show. “And I will be vocal, and I will live in the more for better or worse. I should be better at being less reactive.”