Pregame: TinCaps (49-52) vs. Dayton (52-49)

The TinCaps have an opportunity to do something today that they have not done since May: win a series at Parkview Field. Fort Wayne defeated Dayton 8-2 on Saturday night in a wild game that featured multiple players playing out of position, including a first-time catcher, a parade of walks and wild pitches and a technological snafu that led to Fort Wayne's Connor Lehmann being ruled ineligible to pitch after warming up. The victory was Fort Wayne's sixth in the last eight games and clinched a series split for the TinCaps. With another victory today, they will win their first home series since defeating the West Michigan Whitecaps in the first set of the season May 4-9. Since then, the TinCaps have split six series at Parkview Field and lost one. A win today would also give them four victories in a home series for the first time this season (the victory over West Michigan was a 3-2 finish after the sixth game was rained out) and would bring Fort Wayne within two games of .500 for the first time since June 24.