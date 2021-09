If you live in Utah, you’ve experienced climate change this summer. Perhaps you stayed inside because of the air pollution from wildfire smoke, or were outside breathing it. On days with less air pollution, you may have gone outside and toasted in the record heat of June and July. If you have a farm, you likely experienced reduced crop yields due to insufficient water. Yes, climate change is affecting us today, as documented so clearly in the recent report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, described by the UN Secretary-General as “Code red for humanity.”