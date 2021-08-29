Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight: Live stream, start time, price, how to watch PPV boxing match

By Nick O'Malley
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a YouTube star-turned-boxer against an MMA fighter making his boxing debut Sunday night as we get set for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight as the headliner for a pay-per-view showcase. Paul has made a much-publicized jump to the ring, going 4-0 to start his career, including wins over former NBA star Nate Robinson and MMA fighter Ben Askren. This time around, Paul will be going up against a former UFC welterweight champion in Woodley. The matchup features a huge gap in age and experience as the 24-year-old Paul goes up against the 39-year-old Woodley.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
53K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Robinson
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Paul Will#Combat#Mma#Nba#Ufc#Showtime Com#Oddshark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
UFCPosted by
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley LIVE: Latest updates and result as YouTuber edges former UFC champion

YouTube star Jake Paul outpointed UFC champion Tyron Woodley to remain unbeaten and move to 4-0 as a professional boxer.The favourite going into the fight, Paul was the busier boxer, according to the stats, and managed to convince two of the judges - whose scorecards have now been revealed.Paul did have to weather a storm in the fourth round when he was stunned by a looping right hand by Woodley. But in truth, Woodley failed to capitalise and his cautious approach cost him a genuine chance of winning the fight. Woodley then demanded a rematch once the official decision had...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Dave Chappelle Reveals Bold Truth About Jake Paul Fight

The question on the minds of many has been: Was the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight fixed? While many have argued that Jake Paul is “just that good” and that Tyron Woodley “just isn’t that good” we have to face the facts that a ton of things just don’t line up correctly. We could go back and forth with everything that was wrong with the fight from the jump, but some new evidence has surfaced for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley conspiracy theorists….Deontay Wilder Drops Drug Use Bombshell.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Bad Remark’ To Tyron Woodley Leaks?

The Youtube star Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) recently said that the former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is underestimating him, as their eight-round boxing clash is around the corner. While Paul is taking part in his fourth bout, Woodley is making his pro boxing debut. Woodley is the most experienced fighter that Paul has ever faced.
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul responds to Conor McGregor tweet: Tyron Woodley 'is a harder fight than him'

Jake Paul is looking for his next opponent and Conor McGregor could be the next fighter the YouTube star takes on the ring. Paul addressed a tweet from McGregor after defeating Tyron Woodley in a split decision. McGregor wrote on Twitter he was "salivating" as the two squared off, but later slyly tweeted a video of his dinner. It wasn’t clear whether the Irishman was talking about Paul-Woodley, but Paul had words nonetheless.
TV & VideosWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Ex-Wife’ Exposes Humiliating Breakup

YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul had surprised the internet community with the announcement of their dating in 2019. They even went on to get engaged and “married” all within the same year. However, many fans were skeptical that the two had actually got married, and even wondered whether their relationship was real in the first place.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Tyron Woodley tells fight fans not to get it twisted: “Dana White and I, we made millions of dollars together”

Tyron Woodley and Dana White may have butted heads in recent weeks, but the former UFC champion does not want fight fans to get things twisted. Woodley (19-7-1) parted ways with the UFC following four straight setbacks under the promotional banner. During that rough stretch, ‘T-Wood’ suffered losses to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Shortly after his contract had expired, Woodley signed on for a boxing match with YouTube sensation Jake Paul.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jorge Masvidal Leaks Jake Paul ‘Murder’ Claim

UFC star Jorge Masvidal believes that Tyron Woodley is going to decimate Jake Paul. Paul and Woodley are scheduled for a bout on August 29 which will air on Showtime PPV. Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion, and he never had a pro boxing match. Paul is 3-0 as a pro boxer and is fresh off a first-round TKO victory over Woodley’s friend and training partner, Ben Askren.
CelebritiesFanSided

What is Jake Paul’s net worth in 2021?

What is Jake Paul’s net worth as an influencer and boxer in 2021? The celebrity YouTuber is racking in the cash thanks to multiple revenue streams. Jake Paul made his name as a YouTube star. Now he’s trying to legitimize himself as a boxer. It’s really all about pride because...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Quits Boxing After WWE Bombshell?

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul has been making headlines and he recently drew the attention of many high-profile stars after his victory over the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley at Sunday Night’s Shotime PPV in Cleveland, Ohio. His bout was also lauded by legendary hoopster, Lebron James. Now, it turns out that the former WWE star The Rock also took note of the bout as he made an Instagram post prior to his bout. Floyd Mayweather Exposes ‘Fixed’ Jake Paul Fight.
UFCBoxing Scene

Woodley: Mayweather Felt That I Won The Jake Paul Fight

Former UFC world champion Tyron Woodley indicates that Floyd Mayweather backed his victory claim, with respect to last Sunday's boxing match with Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul. Woodley, who was was making his boxing debut, lost an eight round split decision to Paul in Cleveland. Their fight headlined a...
UFCYardbarker

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley lucrative purses have been revealed

The guaranteed purses from Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley have been revealed in a report by The Sun. Jake Paul is not everyone’s cup of tea, but he is the biggest PPV fighter out of those NOT competing for world titles. Paul has brought an astronomically sized audience with him...

Comments / 0

Community Policy