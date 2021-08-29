Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight: Live stream, start time, price, how to watch PPV boxing match
It’s a YouTube star-turned-boxer against an MMA fighter making his boxing debut Sunday night as we get set for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight as the headliner for a pay-per-view showcase. Paul has made a much-publicized jump to the ring, going 4-0 to start his career, including wins over former NBA star Nate Robinson and MMA fighter Ben Askren. This time around, Paul will be going up against a former UFC welterweight champion in Woodley. The matchup features a huge gap in age and experience as the 24-year-old Paul goes up against the 39-year-old Woodley.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0