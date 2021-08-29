Cancel
Motorsports

NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400 Runner-Up Chris Buescher Disqualified Following Post-Race Inspection

By Madison Miller
 5 days ago
NASCAR racers are gearing up for the playoffs now that the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race is in now in the books.

This means that we’ll be seeing 16 different drivers like Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. for the postseason finale. One driver that has since been disqualified is the runner-up for Saturday’s race in Daytona, Chris Buescher.

Chris Buescher Fails NASCAR Inspection

He passed the finish line in second place at the Daytona International Speedway. However, according to Racer, Buescher’s car then failed post-race inspections. This disqualification has moved him to dead last in 40th place. It will earn him a single point.

Chris Buescher’s disqualification is due to the track bar mounting assembly. He did not conform to the usual NASCAR rules regarding assembly procedures. Now, Bubba Wallace technically finished in second place for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race from yesterday.

The winner was Ryan Blaney. Both Wallace and Buescher did not qualify for the postseason field, however, Blaney will continue to compete in his No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Tyler Reddick also secured himself that final spot in the playoff roster after the race yesterday.

Chris Buescher responded to the devastating news following the race on Saturday. “It hurts, honestly. I guess at the end of the day on one side I’m glad to see another Ford in victory lane, but it hurts that it wasn’t us. It hurts to get this close and not quite make it and to be sitting here right at the moment. We got a good fire on the restart, but our lane didn’t materialize near as well,” he said, according to NBC Sports.

Bubba Wallace Falls Short of Playoffs

Another NASCAR racer to have a bit of a disappointing end to the season was Bubba Wallace. He was not able to claim that last playoffs spot after all for his new 23XI Racing team. He needed to finish at No. 1 to do so and was incredibly close to doing so.

Despite not making it this season, Wallace is hopeful that things will continue to look up.

“Stay in it, that’s all you can do. I needed to win. I was comfortable taking a hit if we were caught up in it. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do and I came out third. I was happy with that, but we needed to win to get in. Up and down regular season for us. Thankful for opportunity. It’s a brand new team. Everybody is still figuring each other out. I’ve always said our superspeedway stuff is good. It’s good to give us a finish we deserved. I don’t think we were a winning car, so I can’t hang my head too much, but knowing that we needed a win and we came up just short stings a little bit,” Wallace said after the race.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
Ryan Blaney
Chris Buescher
Bubba Wallace
Denny Hamlin
Chase Elliott
Kyle Larson
Martin Truex Jr.
Tyler Reddick
