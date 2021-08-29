Lil Tecca & NAV Create An Autotuned Odyssey On "ABOUT YOU"

No one in music was more impacted by the year of the pandemic than the breakout stars of 2019: musicians who had just begun to see their careers take off when suddenly, the brakes were slammed on. That Lil Tecca was one of those stars at all, let alone a leading light in the crowded field of melodic young trappers, was especially unlikely: instead of a grill, the 16 year old wore braces. Born in Queens, Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe moved to Cedarhurst, Long Island at age 12, where as a devoted gamer, he honed his neophyte verbal skills trading diss tracks with friends over Xbox, and cut his rap teeth on the likes of Chicago drill king Chief Keef. A high school-age realization that his dreams of playing in the NBA might not pan out saw Tecca turn his attention to music, posting songs to Soundcloud – and by 2017, people took notice. His breakout hit, “Ransom,” climbed all the way to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and he capitalized on that momentum with his 2019 mixtape We Love You Tecca.