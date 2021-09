It seems that every club under the sun has been linked with him, and now we could finally be about to see Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma depart the club on a permanent basis. West Ham United are said to have 'verbally agreed' a deal in excess of £30m for the French centre back who joined Chelsea in 2014. After spells on loan at Stoke City and Everton in the Premier League, Zouma found opportunities hard to come by until Frank Lampard gave him his shirt as a regular in the side.