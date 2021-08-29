Cancel
Ex-DEC chief to fight marina decision

By Gwendolyn Craig Adirondack Explorer
Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former head of the Department of Environmental Conservation is appealing a state Supreme Court decision dismissing his lawsuit against a marina project on Lower Saranac Lake. Thomas Jorling, who lives on the lake and was commissioner from June 1987 to February 1994, sued the DEC, the Adirondack Park Agency...

#Adirondack Park#Dec#The Appellate Division#Third Department
Congress & Courtsadirondackexplorer.org

Former DEC commissioner appeals judge’s marina decision

A former head of the Department of Environmental Conservation is appealing a state Supreme Court decision dismissing his lawsuit against a marina project on Lower Saranac Lake. Thomas Jorling, who lives on the lake and was commissioner of the department from June 1987 to February 1994, sued the DEC, the...
