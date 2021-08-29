Tampa Police investigate reports of shots fired Saturday night

Tampa Police officers received a call Saturday night of shots fired in the area of E. Tyler St and N. Franklin St.

When units arrived to the scene, Tampa Police say they came to the conclusion that a group of people were involved in a fist fight.

During the altercation, shots were fired. The suspects ran away from the scene and were not able to be identified, officials explain.

Police say there was no reported injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.